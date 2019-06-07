Redmi K20 Pro MIUI 10 Update – Fixes Selfie Camera Slider Issue, Improves Face Unlock And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi's Redmi arm is well known for its budget smartphones and the recently launched Redmi Note 7 is one such smartphone lineup. Last month, the Chinese tech giant introduced a premium Redmi K smartphone series. The company introduced Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro in its hometown China. Now, just a month after its launch, the company has dished out a firmware update to Redmi K20 Pro smartphone.

Redmi K20 Pro MIUI 10 update:

The latest firmware update released for the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone is based on MIUI 10. The update bounces the firmware to MIUI 10 x10.3.8.0.PFKCNXM and it brings a fix for a bunch of issues primarily the issue with the slider selfie camera. The update has started rolling out in China and will make its way to all the available units gradually.

What's new?

The latest MIUI 10 update for the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone brings a fix for pop-up camera issue where it automatically popped-up with incoming video calls. This left the camera prone to damage, however, the update resolves this issue. The other changes which the update brings include an improved status bar and notification layout. Following the update, users will also be able to customize the lock screen of the device.

The update also brings a fix for the battery drain issue when the device is in idle mode. The apps will now render with rounded corners with the MIUI update. Besides the issue with uncalibrated proximity sensor is also likely fixed with the latest update. It also improves the face unlock feature. Users will now be able to set the lunar calendar on the lock screen of the device.

Redmi K20 Pro quick specifications:

The Redmi K20 Pro comes with an FHD+ AMOLED display panel that measures 6.39-inches in size. The display offers a 19.5:9 aspect with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The display incorporates a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and features and full DC dimming.

The Redmi K20 Pro is the first Xiaomi smartphone to offer an elevating selfie camera. The front camera is a 20MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture. The triple-lens setup at the rear has a 48MP main lens with a 13MP super wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom.

At its core, the device packs an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB non-expandable storage. It ships with Android Pie OS topped with MIUI 10 skin. It supports enhanced gaming mode and GPU Turbo Mode 2.0 amongst other features. The device is kept alive with a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charge support.

