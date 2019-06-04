Mi Power Bank 2i Cricket World Cup Edition power bank is now official with 10000 mAh capacity News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has launched a new powerbank to commemorate the Cricket World Cup 2019, the power bank is being called as the all-new Mi Power Bank 2i Cricket World Cup Edition with 10000 mAh battery capacity. Here is everything you need to know about the latest power bank from Xiaomi India.

Supports 2-way quick charge

One of the important aspects of the Mi Power Bank 2i Cricket World Cup Edition is the fact that it supports 2-way quick charge. The power bank can be charged using a quick charger, and using the power bank, one can also quickly charge a smartphone or any other electronic device that supports quick charging.

At the front, the device has a single micro USB port for charging and data syncing with dual full-sized USB-A ports, which can be used to charge up to two devices at the same time. In the retail package, the company does include a short micro USB cable, which can be used to charge the power bank and a smartphone as well.

The outer case of the power bank is made using anodized aluminum, and the power bank is fitted with Lithium-ion batteries, which ensures fast charging and can also hold the charge for a substantial period.

Like most of the newly launched Xiaomi Mi power banks, the Mi Power Bank 2i Cricket World Cup Edition is light in weight and can be carried easily in a backpack or trouser.

Price and availability

The Mi Power Bank 2i Cricket World Cup Edition is currently listed on Mi.com for Rs.999, which is Rs. 100 more than the standard Mi Power Band 2i, which costs Rs. 899. The only difference between the Mi Power Bank 2i Cricket World Cup Edition and the standard edition is the outer paint job.

What do we think about the Mi Power Bank 2i Cricket World Cup Edition?

This is the power bank, tailor-made for the cricket fanatics and for those who love blue colored artifacts. Except for the change in color, there is no difference between the standard Mi Power Bank 2i and the Mi Power Bank 2i Cricket World Cup Edition. If you are not really into cricket, then going with the standard edition at a lower price tag might be the right choice.