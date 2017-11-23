Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i sale debuts at 12 PM today

Earlier this week, Xiaomi teased that it will make an announcement in India. Following the same, the company announced its partnership with Hipad Technology to launch 'Made in India' power banks. These power banks are made at the manufacturing facility located in Noida and this is the third contract-manufacturing facility of Xiaomi in India.

Apart from the partnership, Xiaomi announced two power banks - the 10000mAh and 20000mAh Power Bank 2i priced at Rs. 799 ad Rs. 1,499. These power banks will go on sale today at 12 PM for the first time via the company's Mi.com and Mi Home stores in the country. At the time of launching, Xiaomi had already confirmed that these power banks will be available for purchase across other online channels, offline retail partners and stores starting from December.

When it comes to the design, the Power Bank 2i have double anodized aluminum bodies and make use of Li-Po batteries. Notably, this is the first time that Xiaomi has added dual USB support to the power banks. The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i comes with dual USB output and two way quick charging. The actual output capacity of this power bank is 6500mAh. The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i has dual USB output along with Quick Charge 3.0. This one features a scratch resistant body as well. Both these Xiaomi power banks can charge smartphones, tablets and laptops.

It has been claimed by the company that the initial production capacity of the new manufacturing plant is seven power banks per minute. This move from Xiaomi makes the company's Make in India commitment evident as this is the first ever non-smartphone manufacturing unit in the country. The company has two manufacturing plants for smartphones located in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh and over 95% of the smartphones those are sold in India are being assembled in the country.