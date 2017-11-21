Xiaomi launches ‘Made in India’ power banks starting from Rs. 799

Xiaomi has announced the launch of two power banks in India. The highlight of these power banks is that these are 'Made in India' along with HiPad Technology at the new manufacturing plant that has been set up by the company in Noida.

These new power banks those are made in India have 10000mAh and 20000mAh battery capacities. These are called the 10000mAh and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i as the regular ones were launched in the country in June this year. In an official statement, it has been announced that Xiaomi extends its commitment to make the best power banks in India. Notably, it is claimed that the initial production capacity of the manufacturing plant will be seven power banks per minute.

Besides the name, the new Mi Power Bank 2i is similar to the previous one in terms of design and specifications. Only the dimensions of these power banks are different from the older models. There is one notable difference in terms of capabilities and it is the two-way fast charging in the 'Made in India' models.

According to the company, both the 10000mAh and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i models feature 93% conversion rate. While the smaller one has a unibody metal design, the bigger one has an ABS plastic body that will give a better grip. Both the power banks have a low-power mode, which can be activated by tapping the power button twice. With this ability, these power banks can charge devices such as Mi Bluetooth headset and Mi Band.

The Xiaomi 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is priced at Rs. 799 and the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is priced at Rs. 1,499. Both these power banks will go on sale starting from November 23 at 12 PM and will be available from the Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. The offline availability of these power banks will debut sometime in December.