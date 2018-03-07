Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i to soon go on sale via Amazon and Flipkart

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i that is made locally in India might soon be listed for sale via Flipkart and Amazon India. The company launched these power banks in India in November 2017 in two variants - 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh battery capacities. The suffix 'i' in the name indicates that these power banks are a part of Xiaomi's 'Make in India' initiative.

Notably, the Xiaomi power banks are manufactured at the new factory set up by Xiaomi in Noida. Also, the Mi Power Bank 2i carries the credits for being the first accessory from Xiaomi to be assembled locally in India.

The 10,000mAh Mi Bank 2i flaunts an anodized aluminum alloy case. Xiaomi claims that this build can make the power bank withstand impacts and collisions and also resist sweat and daily wear and tear. The accessory features two dual USB outputs but lacks support for Quick Charge. Though the maximum capacity of this power bank is 10,000mAh, the actual output that it can deliver can be throttled down to 6500mAh to increase the recharge cycle.

Talking about the Xiaomi Mi Bank 2i with 20,000mAh battery capacity, the accessory features dual USB ports. One of these ports offer support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. When one port is used for charging, the power bank will initiate the quick charging technology, provided the smartphone that is plugged into the power bank for charging supports this feature. This power bank is capable of adjusting the power distribution when two devices are plugged to it simultaneously.

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i can charge low-power devices including fitness bands and Bluetooth headsets as well. The power bank will be available in two color variants - white and black.

Xiaomi Redmi 3s Prime 5 Tips & Tricks

The company has priced the 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i at Rs. 799 and the 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i at Rs. 1,499. As of now, these power banks made in India are available for sale from Mi.com only. Having said that these might be listed on Flipkart and Amazon India soon, the company will be able to cater to a wider base of audience and Mi fans.