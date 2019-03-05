Synology to broaden its India Presence in 2019: Betting big on 5G Trend News oi-Vivek Synology is a complete NAS solution brand

Synology, a leading global provider of Network Attached Storage, surveillance and networking equipment is planning to broaden its presence in India and is betting big on 5G trend and mobile internet usage by offering NAS (Network Attached Storage) with different capacity and feature set.

Here are some of the unique features offered by Synology NAS system, which will benefit the users, especially who wants to store a large amount of data securely at their fingertip.

Synology Active Backup Suite

With Synology Active Backup Suite, an industry/business user will be able to actively backup all the data from different platforms like VMware, Windows, Office 365, and G suites to the NAS. The Synology NAS offers speedy recovery of data, and all the files will be instantly available to access through various modes like smartphones and laptops.

The Synology NAS and the Active Backup suite offers both hardware and software solution with an integrated tool to recover the lost data. This turnkey solution centralizes your data administration and streamlines acquisition, deployment and technical support.

5G Trend: Mobile & Hybrid Cloud

5G is an inevitable trend. Synology is well prepared for the 5G and mobile wave and has rolled out several mobile applications that are dedicated to provide easier access for users to manage their files and data on Synology NAS from their mobile phone.

With internet infrastructure becoming faster and more robust, for cloud services, it means the cost for data transferring is becoming lower, the amount of data transferred and the speed are becoming bigger and faster, and most importantly, the boundary between private and public cloud will become more indistinct, as the experience will become more seamless. Thus, Synology rolled out its first public cloud service, Synology C2, to ensure that other than on-premise private cloud solution, customers can not only have an extra layer of protection on the public cloud but also can enjoy a complete and seamless user experience while navigating between two places.

Mike Shay, India Business Manager, Synology Inc said

Synology has integrated artificial intelligence on the likes of its smart photo sorting app, Moment, hard drive failure prediction app, Storage Manager, and deep video analytics empowered app, Surveillance Station. The significant amount of resource that Synology allocated on developing artificial intelligence into Synology NAS is to ensure we turn your regular storage products into a smart device.