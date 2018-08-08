TAGG launches Sonic Angle 1 speakers in India priced at Rs 2,499

Tagg which is an Indian electronic gadget brand has launched its latest Sonic Angle 1 speaker for the Indian market. The speakers are packed with some latest features and are suitable for the music needs of a user. TAGG Sonic Angle 1 will be available for sale on the company's website along with the other leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The speaker will be available at a price range of Rs 2,499.

Rohit Dhingra, CEO & Co-Founder of TAGG commented on the launch, "We are excited to introduce TAGG Sonic Angle 1 at the onset of the festive season. Music is an integral part of our daily lifestyle and Sonic Angle 1 is designed to step- up the overall user experience with superior sound quality, easy portability and high battery power."

The speaker measures at 140x74x75mm and weighs 355 grams. The Sonic Angle supports Bluetooth v4.2 as a connectivity option. The speaker also has an AUX-in support for wired connectivity, so it would be easy to pair with the devices that are not Bluetooth enabled. The speakers have a Bass radiator of 50mm x 80mm which allows the speakers to produce a loud output and also enhances the bass of the device.

The speakers also come with a support for the virtual assistants Google Assistant and Siri. The speaker has a built-in speakerphone that allows the users to answer calls. In order to enhance the quality of the sound output, the Sonic Angle 1 supports dual speaker connection. This makes it apt for both indoor as well as outdoor events, claims the company.

Sonic Angle 1 is powered by a 2200mAh battery which as per the company lasts for up to 8 hours. It would be interesting though to see how long the battery lasts with regular usage.

As mentioned earlier the speaker will be available at all leading e-commerce platforms at a price range of Rs 2,499. At this price range, the speaker has to compete with JBL Go 2 and Logitech X300 both of which produce some powerful audio and are portable. However, the prism-shaped design of the Angele 1 speaker could surely grab some attention. Rest all depends on the audio quality of the speaker. We would like to get our hands on the device so that we can give you a comprehensive review.