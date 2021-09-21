Tarbull MusicMate 550 Review: Ideal Choice For Music Lovers?

The preloaded music on the Tarbull MusicMate 550 is surely one of the major attractions of these neckband earphones. Besides, it packs a comfortable design and can be used for long hours. I've discussed its pros and cons in detail in this review, helping you decide if the Tarbull neckband earphones should be the next accessory you buy.

Tarbull MusicMate 550 Design: Comfortable For Long Use

The Tarbull MusicMate 550 packs a typical neckband earphones design. The neckband on the right side packs the controls along with the charging point. On the left side, you can see the Tarbull branding. Like most Bluetooth neckband earphones, the earbuds on this pair are also magnetic and lock together when not in use to pause the music automatically.

I found the flexible neckband to be quite comfortable. The thin band around the neck is quite comfy and can be worn for even long hours. The same can be said for the earbuds as well. The ergonomic design on these earphones ensure it doesn't fall off and snugs into the ears quite well.

Tarbull MusicMate 550 Preloaded Music: A Good Choice

The Tarbull MusicMate 550 packs a playlist that is handpicked and curated by Sony Music India experts, based on billions of data points around consumer preferences. It has expansive genres of music that span from Romantic Hits, Soulful Memories, Down Memory Lane, Party Hits, Ghazals & Sufi, and Spiritual songs. When switched on, one can listen to the music that's already loaded on the earphones - without connecting their phones to it.

This is a huge plus point on the Tarbull MusicMate 550. The one reviewed here has 1001 preloaded songs. However, do note that these are mainly Hindi songs. India being a diverse country has music in every language and even dialect. So, if you like listening to music in your regional language or even international languages, this feature might not strike the right chords.

Tarbull MusicMate 550 Performance: Good Quality Bass

That said, the Tarbull MusicMate 550 earphones perform as a regular Bluetooth audio accessory. You can simply pair it with your smartphone and listen to the music on your device. Or you can even answer calls with earphones. The Tarbull MusicMate 550 packs a powerful bass that's quite enjoyable.

I also found that the audio quality is quite clear on the Tarbull MusicMate 550. Even with medium or low volume, the audio playback was clear and enhanced. Another plus point on this earphone is the prolonged battery life. I found that it could run for nearly three-to-four days with roughly six hours of usage per day. Moreover, Tarbull has loaded the earphones with fast charging support. This ensures you have fully charged earphones within an hour or two that can keep them running for days.

Tarbull MusicMate 550 Verdict: Good Choice For Music Lovers

The Tarbull MusicMate 550 is available on major e-commerce sites like Amazon for Rs. 1,599. This ups the competition with other neckband earphones from brands like boAt or Zebronics.

The preloaded music feature is a major plus point here, which makes it a good choice to get. Even when your phone's charge is running low, the Tarbull MusicMate 550 ensures you can listen to music without connecting to your phone. It would have been even better if users had a choice to preload music of their choice in it.