    Exclusive: Tecno To Launch TWS Earbuds Under Rs. 2,500 On July 24

    Wireless audio products have now become a new segment that is attracting smartphone makers. Recently, Infinix has shared its plans that it is launching its audio products, and now another smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings is all set to launch products in the same segment.

    Tecno is all set to launch its TWS earbuds in India. The company is expected to launch its first product o July 24 under Rs. 2,500. "Tecno is planning to bring its TWS segment in the country," sources close to the development told Gizbot. Adding to that, "The upcoming HIPODS-H2 TWS earbuds are expected to price under Rs. 2,500." On the other hand, Infinix is planning to bring its earbuds under Rs. 2,000 to challenge Realme and Xiaomi.

    The sources did not share the specifications and features. But said, the company will launch earbuds on Friday (July 24). However, the company has already launched this product in the global market, and if we go by the same features and specifications, then it comes with Bluetooth V5.0 and sleek design.

    Tecno HIPODS-H2 TWS Earbuds Expected Details

    The upcoming earbuds are expected to allow you to receive calls by tapping on them. It will also have a 'Smart voice assistant' feature. The Tecno HIPODS-H2 TWS earbuds are expected to last up to 24 hours, and it will have IPX4, which means they are water-resistant. The earbuds are likely to come with a noise cancellation feature.

    Earbuds Market In India

    There is no doubt that Apple is leading the segment. But still, other smartphone players are trying their hands in the same segment. In fact, the sector has posted a 700 percent growth, according to Counterpoint report. The report also pointed out that both Samsung and Realme are under the top five brands in India. This seems a big achievement for Realme as it launched its first product in December in 2019.

     

    "The increasing audio content consumption, portability, and advancements like health and fitness tracking, smart assistants are making TWS popular among smartphone users and driving the demand," Research Analyst Shilpi Jain said.

    X