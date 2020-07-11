ENGLISH

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro With Quad-Rear Camera To Be Amazon Exclusive; Specifications, Launch Date

    Tecno might soon add a new member to its 'Spark' series in India. Following the launch of the Tecno Spark Power 2 and the Spark 5, the company is said to bring the Spark 5 Pro in the country. The entry-level smartphone is said to come as an Amazon exclusive product and could make a debut anytime soon. The device has already been announced outside India, so, we have an idea of what to expect in terms of hardware.

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro With Quad-Rear Camera To Be Amazon Exclusive

     

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro Expected Hardware And Software Features

    The Tecno Spark 5 Pro's dedicated page is live on Amazon which hints an imminent launch in the country. The device is expected to arrive with an IPS LCD display that will measure 6.5-inches. It will come with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and will feature a punch-hole placed on the top-left corner.

    The budget device will feature a quad-rear camera setup at the rear. There will be a 16MP primary sensor aided by an unspecified AI camera, a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and an additional 2MP sensor for depth effects with an f/2.4 aperture. An 8MP camera for selfies and video calls will be packed housed within the in-display camera cutout.

    Speaking of the processor, the device will be launched with the MediaTek MT6762D SoC. This entry-level processor will be clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage. Also, there will be support for storage expansion via microSD cards. It will ship with Android 10 OS.

    There is a fingerprint scanner mounted at the rear panel for security. Connectivity aspects will include standard options such as a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The Spark 5 Pro will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery unit without any fast charging support.

    Looking at the overall features it is clear that the Spark 5 Pro is yet another budget offering by the company. Ever since the company has set its foot in the smartphone industry, its primary focus has been on the budget segment.

     

    While the upcoming model is also a budget smartphone it carries all the elements of a modern smartphone. Be it the punch-hole display or quad-rear camera setup. The company is majorly focusing on delivering all the elements at a budget price.

    Read More About: tecno news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 12:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2020

