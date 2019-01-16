The Nike Adapt BB are the latest self-lacing smart shoes that costs Rs 24,800

What are the Nike Adapt BB shoes?

Nike Adapt BB Shoes are the latest pair of advanced sneakers from Nike with a self-lacing mechanism which supports additional customizations via the app. Nike has promised that the company will roll out future software updates, which will further enhance the self-lacing experience (base on user feedback).

Nike Adapt BB price and availability

The Nike Adapt BB will be available in the US from 17th February 2019 for $349 (Rs 24,800). As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Nike Adapt BB in India what so ever.

Buy the Nike Adapt BB here

Nike Adapt BB features

The Nike Adapt BB sneakers are designed to offer the "perfect fit," especially while playing sports like a basketball game, where the foot can expand during the play.

Nike now has a new solution to solve these real-life challenges under Nike Adapt platform. With constant software updates, the shoes will gain more features in the future.

Mechanism behind Nike Adapt BB

Each Nike Adapt BB shoes is equipped with a motor and a battery, which can sense the tension of the foot to adjust the foot snugly. Similarly, the user can also control the fit using the touch sensitive button located on the sneakers itself. The retail package also comes with a wireless charging pad to charge the shoes.

Using the app, a user can select different mods and different momements of the game to control the fit of the shoes. The top portion of the shoes is manufactured using high-tenacity Flyknit material, whereas the inner part of the sneakers is made using QuadFit mesh. The midsole is made using Cushlon foam to offer improved running and walking function.

The Nike Adapt BB has undergone an enormous number of tests to make sure that the sneakers last longer and work as expected even in the extreme conditions.