Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 launched with reflective bands and watch faces

Apple launches new Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 model with all new limited edition bands and watch face.

By

    Apple on October 5 has officially launched its new Nike+Apple Watch Series 4 models. The smartwatch will be up for pre-order from September 14 along with other Apple Watch Series 4 units. However, this one comes with a later release. So if you are interested in this edition then you have to wait for a little for it.

    Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 launched with reflective bands and more

    MacRumors get their hands on the newly launched Nike+Apple Watch to showcase the watch faces and the new reflective bands which Apple has designed especially for the Nike edition. Looking at the video posted by the MacRumors, the Nike+Apple Watch looks identical to the standard Apple Watch Series 4 models.

    Design wise this one also comes with an aluminum case and Ion-X glass which is covering and protecting the screen display. The price of the Nike+Apple Watches are similar to the standard Series 4 model and comes in 40 and 44mm dial size. The new Nike edition Apple Watch comes in silver and space gray color options.

    This new edition packs two perforated Sports Bands and two new Sports Loops which is made up of reflective fabric. This is a new addition to the Apple Watch this year.

    Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 launched with reflective bands and more

    Apple claims that the new Sports Loops are woven with a reflective thread which is specially made to shimmer when the light strikes the band. These bands are exclusively available for Nike+Apple Watch and you can't purchase these bands separately.

    Apart from the unique bands, Apple has also added exclusive Nike+watch faces which is not available for the regular Apple Watch models. The device also comes with a digital watch face and an analogue which you can also customise with different colors according to your choice.

    Interested folks can garb the Nike+Watch models from the Apple store at starting $399 for the 40mm GPS version and the 44mm GPS model will cost you $429. On the other hand, the LTE models will cost you $100 more than the usual price.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
