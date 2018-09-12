ENGLISH

Apple Watch Series 4 officially launched for Rs 29,000 with ECG support

Apple Watch Series 4 will be available for pre-order from the 14th of September

    Apple has officially launched the 4th Gen Apple Watch at the Apple annual launch event with a new and improved design with additional features like a new digital crown.

    Price and availability

    The Apple Watch Series 4 will be available for pre-order from the 14th of September. The series 4 Apple Watch will retail for $399, and $499, for the aluminium and steel versions, respectively. If we look at the India pricing, the Series 4 Apple Watch will cost at least Rs 29,000 for the aluminium version.

    Top features

     

    • Apple Watch 4 can take an electrocardiogram (ECG)
    • New rounded display (40 mm and 44 mm)
    • Improved call quality via LTE network
    • New S4 chipset
    • New and improved breath app

     

    Apple Watch Series 4 specifications

    The Apple Watch Series 4 comes in a new and improved design compared to the series 3 Apple Watch. The Apple Watch series 4 comes with a new display with round corners, which makes it look more premium.

    The Series 4 Apple Watch also comes with a ceramic and a Saffire glass on the back of the watch, which will help the overall signal reception, and also offers a premium scratch resistance design. The new display is now over 30% larger compared to the display on the series 3 Apple Watch.

    Both heart rhythm alert and ECG are FDA approved and the technology available on the Apple Watch series 4 is on par with the ECG machines found in hospitals. All the health and fitness data is encrypted in the device, and a user can select to share with someone on their concern.

    One can use the 1st, 2nd or the third series Apple Watchbands with the Apple Watch series 4. There will also be a Nike edition as well as a different price point.

