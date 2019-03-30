Toreto 'Bloom' smartwatch launched in India: Price, specification & more News oi-Priyanka Dua It has an IP68 waterproof feature which keeps the watch safe up to 1.5 meters for half an hour.

Portable digital product maker Toreto has announced the launch of new 'Bloom' smartwatch, which not only keeps you updated on your daily physical activities, but also helps you monitor your calories, blood pressure, and heart rate.

The newly launched smartwatch is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an alloyed metallic finish which adds on to your everyday style. It has an IP68 waterproof feature which keeps the watch safe up to 1.5 meters for half an hour.

It is equipped with Bluetooth 4.4, you can stay connected with the world as you get alerts for the messages, calls on your wrist. Unlike Apple watch, which works only with iPhone, Bloom works with both Android and iOS devices.

Apart from heart rate and BP, Bloom also has a pedometer, which helps you track the steps you have taken in the entire day along with the distance you have traveled. Bloom smartwatch also comes with two detachable straps.

It also has a calories counter with which you can control your calorie intake. You can also put on the training mode while exercising. Bloom also has an alarm clock and a countdown timer.

In addition, as soon as you connect with your smartphone to your watch via Bluetooth, you will automatically get a call and SMS notifications on your also get all your Whats app, Facebook and Twitter notifications on your watch. So you wouldn't need to keep your mobile phone in hand all the time.

Meanwhile, the company has also launched a Grasp 5 mobile holder which is specifically designed to protect your phone from damage that can be caused during a bumpy ride.

Grasp 5 mobile holder comes with ABS rubber and once mounted on any surface it can easily be removed too.