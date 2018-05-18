Toreto launches MONOTONE wireless stereo headset

Toreto an emerging brand in the portable digital product market has announced its wireless stereo headset, 'MONOTONE'. The headphones are designed by keeping the need of today's generation in mind. The demand for compact and lightweight design products is high among the consumers. The tech companies are now releasing products that are lightweight and compact and are easily portable.

The Toreto MONOTONE is a neck mounting Bluetooth headset which is light in weight and compact. A user can perform multiple activities even after wearing this headset. The earbuds are said to be designed ergonomically. The company claims that the earbuds will snuggle into a user's ear without much hassle. This is said to give the users maximum comfort even when the headset is worn for a longer duration.

The Bluetooth headset comes with noise reduction and isolating features that adds to the positive aspects of the device. The company claims that the headsets will produce clear sound with strong bass; however, we need to review the device before we can comment anything on the same. The MONOTONE headphones are said to block the buzzing and humming noise and would instead produce HD sound quality.

As mentioned earlier the MONOTONE headphones run on Bluetooth version 4.2 along with an optimized battery for long duration playback. MONOTONE supports all Bluetooth enabled devices including smartphones, speakers, laptops and other devices. The wireless headphones are packed with 160 mAH battery life and as per Toreto, the headphones can last for up to 7-9 hours with a single charge. The headphones get charged completely in 3 hours. Considering the time it takes to charge and the amount of back it gives a single charge, running out of battery will not be an issue. The in-line microphone allows a user to perform multiple functions including answer or ending a call and skip the music tracks as well.

Toreto has also launched two types of USB Data Charging Cables. The cables are Zippy 3 (TOR 824) which is a Type C to Type C Data Cable and Zippy 4 (TOR 825) which is a Type C to Lighting Cable. These cables are finished with high-quality material and metallic built that provides fast charging experience along with data sync with a 2.4A output. The newly launched cables bear a price tag of INR 559.