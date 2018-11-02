Toshiba launches new audio products, partners with TeknoDome

TeknoDome has recently launched Toshiba's audio products for North India market. In addition, TeknoDome has been recently appointed as authorized importer and distributor of these products in India market.

The newly launched range of audio products includes wireless and wired earphones, Gaming Headset, Portable speakers, Sound Bars, portable CD players, CD/USB Radios, pocket radios, and Micro Component system.

There's also an RZE series of headphones and earphones launched by the company includes Gaming headset (with virtual surround software), Foldable wireless and wired headset, True wireless Bluetooth Earphone, Wireless Magnetic, and Wired Earphone.

Whereas, the Bluetooth speakers TY- WSP21 which is extremely light in weight and water and splash-proof resistant and the other two portable speakers - TY-ASC60 and TY-ASC400 with 60W and 400W output respectively.

"We believe in delivering best in quality product and service to our customers at a competitive price. Now that we have partnered with one of the leading Consumer Lifestyle products brands - Toshiba we will strive to gain a substantial market share for Toshiba in India. With the distribution of these products, we are confident of scaling higher in the Indian market in the coming year", said Saket Gaurav, TeknoDome Group CEO.

Santosh Varghese, Vice President of Toshiba Gulf FZE (a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation Japan), said, "India is a strategic growth market for audio products. With the launch of our complete range of Audio products in India we want to deliver high-quality performance at an outstanding value to the Indian market."

Moreover, its portable sound systems range includes 12" Conversion turntable with speakers and CD radios with equipped with Bluetooth and recording feature. The range of Micro component systems includes DVD Micro Compo - TY-ASW86 and CD Micro Compo - TY-ASW81with USB port and Bluetooth in each.

All audio products and accessories will be made available by TeknoDome Trading Pvt. Ltd. through a network of top Retail chains, Distributors, Online e-trailers across pan -India.