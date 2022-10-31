Ugreen's New Docking Station Could Be A Godsend For MacBook M1 Users; Find Out Why News oi -Rohit Arora

Ugreen, a Hong Kong-based consumer electronics company, has created an all-in-one portable docking station for the modern workforce. The docking accessory has 13 ports, allowing you to connect multiple external devices (including displays) at the same time and perform fast data transfer and charging speeds, making it ideal for MacBook M1 users as well as some of the most recent Windows notebook users who are struggling to get things done with limited connectivity ports.

The docking station features 2x HDMI Port, 1x DP, 1x PD 3.0 100w, 1x USB A 3.2, 1x USB-C 3.2, 2X USB 3.0, 1x Ethernet port, 1x SD/Micro SD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port. This is a lengthy list of ports for a single portable accessory, making it a one-stop solution for the majority of MacBook M1 users.

The docking accessory allows you to access 8K video output, drive up to three external displays, and enable fast data transfer, fast charging, USB-Connectivity, ethernet, and audio connectivity all from a single accessory. It easily addresses the majority of your data transfer requirements, thanks to 1x USB A 3.2 Gen 2 port, 1x USB-C 3.2 port with Flash Transmission speed up to 10Gbps, and 2x USB 3.0 ports.

The PD 3.0 port on the docking station provides a maximum of 100W to pass-through charge laptops while in use, saving you the hassle of charging notebooks separately. The portable docking accessory also supports 8K streaming. The HDMI2 port supports up to 8K@30Hz in Windows, and up to 4K@60Hz in Mac OS. Further, all three HDMI ports can simultaneously support crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across three external displays.

The triple display function is an extremely handy feature for users wishing to utilize the docking station as a means of mirroring or extending their display. For instance, you could use the docking station to create an ideal multi-display setup for programming, stock trading, and design work. Ugreen mentions that the DisplayLink software must be installed to ensure media display functionality and network port can be used correctly.

The 13-in1 USB-C Docking Station is compatible with Windows OS and Mac OS systems (Including M1 laptops. It does not support Linux though. Overall, the 13-in-1 docking station could be an ideal accessory for modern users who need to connect multiple devices but do not have the ports on their expensive notebooks.

The docking station is currently not available in India but can be purchased from Amazon.com at $329.99 on Amazon and £349.99 on Amazon UK using the £20 discount coupon.

