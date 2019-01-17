Ultimate Ears launches new portable speaker Boom 3

Ultimate Ears has announced the launch of new portable speaker dubbed as Boom 3 in India.

The new portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker has been redesigned with two-toned, high-performance fabric, engineered for applications like motorcycle jackets and fire equipment.

"Building on the renowned BOOM legacy we bring to you the new enhanced party power-house BOOM 3," said Sumanta Datta, Managing Director and Cluster Head, South West Asia, and Indonesia, Logitech.

Datta said, "Packed with powerful unfiltered 360° sound and a stunning two-toned fabric BOOM 3 comes with unmatchable durability from being waterproof to dustproof. The next generation in the Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speaker range- BOOM 3 supports Magic Button on top of the speaker for convenient music control. After receiving an overwhelming response for BOOM line-up from the Indian market we are all geared up to sway the market with BOOM 3."

Boom 3 will be available on Amazon.in from January 17, 2019, for Rs. 15,995/-.It comes in three color options- Night (Black), Sunset (Red), and Lagoon (Blue). In addition to that new portable wireless Bluetooth speaker are water, dust and drop proof.

It also comes with Magic Button on top for convenient music control which allows you to play, pause and skip tracks directly on the speakers without fumbling around for your phone in a bag or far away room.

When paired with the redesigned BOOM by Ultimate Ears iOS mobile app, you will also have one-touch access to all of your favorite playlists on Apple Music, which offers an entire catalog of more than 45 million songs. Music fans can also use the Magic Button to access their playlists on Deezer Premium-which offers 53 million tracks on Android and soon on iOS. Additional music services will be added.

It also comes with improved Bluetooth range up to 150 feet enhances portability and the speakers float, so you don't have to worry about losing them at the bottom of a lake or river.

The BOOM app also offers all of the features you love from previous speakers like PartyUp-which works with all generations of BOOM and allows you to connect up to 150 speakers as well as a custom equalizer (EQ), and remote on/off controls, all in a newly designed interface.