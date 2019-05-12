VingaJoy HT2090 Wooden Vintage portable speakers announced for Rs 3,999 in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The vintage looking speaker can be purchased from all major e-commerce platforms in India.

VingaJoy, a homegrown gadget accessories brand has launched a new audio device in the Indian market. Adding on to its wireless products, the company has announced a Wireless portable speaker. The latest speaker comes with a retro looking design and is called as HT 2090 Wooden Vintage speakers.

VingaJoy Wooden Vintage Wireless speaker specifications and pricing:

Coming to the internals, the latest portable speaker delivers an audio output of 40 watts and comes with multiple connectivity options. The company has packed an enhanced bass driver to boost audio quality. This driver allows the speaker to deliver rich and balanced sound output without muffling the audio claims the company.

For wireless connectivity, the HT 2090 speaker comes with Bluetooth technology. It can be connected with devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops wirelessly via Bluetooth.

The vintage looking speaker also has an AUX port for wired connectivity. It has also has a USB port. The battery specifications are unspecified, however, the company claims that it can deliver a back up of up 6 to 8 hours with a single charge.

As for the design, the speaker brings a retro looking design which is one of the distinctive features of this speaker. To give it a vintage feel, the company has used a wooden material to design the new wireless speaker. For easy portability, the speaker also has a strap attached to it.

In terms of pricing, the VingaJoy Wooden Vintage Wireless speaker has been priced at Rs 3,999 in India. The HT 2090 wireless speaker can be purchased from all major online retail stores in the country. Recently, Ubon which is another emerging digital accessories brand in India launched SP 50 vintage looking speaker in India. The Ubon Vintage 50 comes with Rs 2,990 price tag which is around Rs 1,000 less than the VingaJoy HT 2090. We still need to test both the speakers for their performance and see which one outperforms the other.