UBON Pro Bass 'SP-45' wireless speaker launched for Rs 2699 in India

The speaker will be available for purchase on all the leading e-commerce stores in India along with the company's online store.

Ubon, the domestic digital accessories brands primarily known for audio products and power banks and other accessories has unveiled a new audio accessory in the Indian market. Adding on to company's existing Pro Bass series of wireless speakers, the company has launched SP-45 speaker in the country. The speaker features a funky design and is said to be designed keeping the needs of audiophiles in mind.

Ubon Pro Bass SP-45 wireless speakers specifications and features:

The latest Ubon SP-45 speaker, as mentioned earlier, comes with a funky looking design making it suitable for parties and small get-togethers. Users will get an option to choose the speaker for different attractive paint schemes. While the speaker's driver specifications are unknown, it offers a wide frequency range of 20Hz- 25KHz.

Some of the other features of the Ubon Pro Bass SP-45 speaker includes a support for FM Radio and TF card, Wth both these features one will be able to play music without connecting any smartphone and tablet with the speaker. For wired connectivity, the speakers come with a AUX port using which you can connect any device with the speaker using an AUX cable.

The speaker also comes with an in-line microphone using which one can answer calls with a push of a single key. Besides, the Ubon Pro Bass SP-45 speaker comes with Bluetooth support for wireless connectivity. The speaker will be compatible with devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops etc. It will support both Android as well as iOS smartphones.

Interestingly, the speaker also has an external holder on the top on which you can easily rest your smartphone. There is a Li-Ion battery under the hood of unspecified specification. However, Ubon claims that it can offer a backup of up to 8 hours with a single charge. We still need to review the unit before we can give a feedback on the speakers audio and battery performance.

The Ubon Pro Bass SP-45 wireless speaker comes with a price tag of Rs 2,699 in the Indian market. It will be available for sale in the country on all leading e-commerce platforms along with Ubon's own website.