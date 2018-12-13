Ubon SP-6525 rugged Bluetooth speaker review: An affordable and average performer

Design

Ubon SP-6525 is a rugged portable Bluetooth speaker. It is available in three colors - White, Black and Red. And, here we've got the white variant of the smartphone with us for the review. The device is bundled with a charging cable and an AUX cable similar to many other Bluetooth speakers in the market.

Weighing in at 440 grams, this Bluetooth speaker is quite heavy. The speaker looks unique in terms of its design. It has buttons at the front for Next/Previous track, Mode and Play/Pause. The buttons give a plastic feel when we click them and even an annoying sound is heard.

At the top, there is a power on/off toggle towards the right. And, there is a charging port, an AUX-in port, a micro USB port to plug in pen drive or other storage devices and a microSD card slot. At the bottom, there is a mic and it is useful when you use this speaker while answering calls.

The overall design appears to be rubberized and there are metal speaker grilles at the bottom. Also, there is a tag at the side to carry this speaker wherever you want to take it. Though it is heavy, it can be justified as it uses a capacious 1800mAh battery but there are lightweight speakers with a similar battery.

Pairing

Pairing this Bluetooth speaker with our smartphone wasn't a great deal. It is a simple process of just a few seconds. We just had to press and hold the mode button on the speaker while the Bluetooth is turned on on the desired smartphone or tablet to be paired with the speaker.

Performance

Performance wise, this Ubon rugged Bluetooth speaker gets an average score. The speaker is touted to deliver HD sound quality. During our review, we could get loud and room-filling sound output and high bass. But the problem also is due to the same. When we used this speaker at high volume levels, we were able to experience fading voices. In some cases, the bass is too high that is makes the voice in the sound inaudible. However, the performance is quite acceptable at the mediocre volume levels.

When it comes to battery performance, there is an 1800mAh battery in this speaker. And, this battery is claimed to last for 6 to 8 hours of continuous playback time. During our usage, we were able to use it for nearly 7 hours making it suitable for long durations.

Verdict

Ubon SP-6525 is an affordable Bluetooth speaker with an average performance. It isn't the best one in the market but banks upon the fact that is a rugged model. It is priced at Rs. 1,199 but is available for less than Rs. 1,000 via online. Given its affordable pricing and good battery life, the company could have incorporated better audio quality for a great performance.