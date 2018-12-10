Ubon BT-1720 review: A Bluetooth speaker cum wireless charger

A minimalistic design approach

Ubon BT-1720 features a minimalistic design. Even the packaging is simple and contains just the manual, charging cable and AUX cable in addition to the speaker. The speaker has a mesh design that we have seen on Bluetooth speakers from a few other brands. On the whole, it features a plastic build that may not be durable but it does contribute to the lightweight profile despite the presence of a 1800mAh battery. On top, there is a rubberized handle, which is a nice addition. You can use this handle to carry the device wherever you go.

The interesting aspect is the wireless charging support. When you lift the top panel of the speaker, you can see the wireless charging pad. You can mount your smartphone if it supports wireless charging over here to charge it.

On the other side, you can see that there is a rubberized control panel with five buttons - volume controls, play/pause, power and mode buttons. There is also an LED indicator that blinks when you pair the speaker with your smartphone or tablet. With the Mode button, you can choose between FM and Bluetooth modes of operation.

Moving to the rear of this speaker, there is an AUX power, charging port, a micro USB 2.0 connector to plug in your pen drive or OTG and a micro SD card slot. This way, you can use this speaker even without the Bluetooth connectivity.

Pairing is simple

It is simple and straightforward to pair your smartphone with the Ubon speaker. Turn on Bluetooth option on your smartphone and long press the power button on the speaker to enter the Bluetooth mode. You can see the blue LED indicator next to the power button blink continuously. On searching for nearby Bluetooth devices, you will get the device named BT-1720. Just tap on this to pair your speaker and smartphone. During our usage, it wasn't pretty complicated to establish the connection between both the devices.

Performance and audio quality

When it comes to the performance, the Ubon BT-1720 wireless speaker delivers loud sound output in both the Bluetooth and FM modes. However, the quality of voices and in the tracks appear to be distorted and unclear. The music is still audible and has decent bass and quality. But on low and mediocre volume levels, the speaker's performance is pretty much acceptable.

Like many other Bluetooth speakers that have been launched in the recent times, this one also lets you answer calls. We made and answered calls via this speaker and the call quality was clear without any disturbance.

Battery life is decent

The Ubon BT-1720 wireless speaker gets the power from a 1800mAh battery. It is touted that this battery can render a backup of 4 to 6 hours. And, we did use this speaker to watch two movies back to back, which was a little over 5 hours before it started warning about low battery life. But our concern is how well this speaker will support wireless charging with its 1800mAh battery? Maybe, we should keep it plugged into the charger all the time while using it for this purpose. But we couldn't test this capability as we didn't have any compatible smartphone.

Verdict

This Ubon speaker available for Rs. 2,149 is definitely an affordable speaker with a decent build and looks. It also offers multiple functionalities with the addition of wireless charging support. But it may not appeal to those who prefer high volume as the audio quality comprises with increasing volume. Otherwise, it is a good buy with a unique functionality.