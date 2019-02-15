ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Exclusive: UBON to launch more than 100 products under Rs. 10,000 in 2019

The company also plans to increase its production capacity in India.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    UBON, a homegrown consumer electronics brand that largely deals in budget headphones, speakers and other electronic accessories, is now planning to launch more than 100 products in 2019.

    Exclusive: UBON to launch more than 100 products under Rs. 10,000

     

    " We have more than 250 products at present and now are planning to launch more than 100 products this year under Rs.10, 000," Mandeep Arora, co-founder UBON told Gizbot in an exclusive interaction.

    He said, "We are getting 70 percent of our revenue from Tier-II and Tier-III cities and we betting big speakers in speakers to cater Tier-I cities."

    " We are getting 90 percent of our revenue from offline," Arora replied when asked about how much offline market contributes to the overall business.

    Meanwhile, the company also plans to increase its production capacity in India. For those who are not aware, UBON has recently announced the launch of its a wireless power bank-PB 8015 for Rs. 2,999.

    The product is available at the company's website along with all leading stores and e-commerce websites across India.

    PB 8015, wireless power bank from the company is equipped with an 8800mAh battery and double USB ports through a 30 cm long wire for charging multiple devices.

    The device has a one-touch switch that lets users seamlessly turn the power bank on or off, it also has a high-tech display of power capacity, and wireless charging status, which lets users know battery status and its charging functions.

    The power bank is compliant with the QI enabled devices and comes with a 1-year warranty from 700 service centers across India.

    Read More About: ubon news accessories
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue