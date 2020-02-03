Vivo TWS Earphones Live Image Surfaces; Launch Imminent News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo might finally be introducing the TWS earphones to the Indian market. Although the earphones were announced last year, it still hadn't made its way to India. According to a new report, Vivo has begun testing its first true wireless earphones in the country now. The earphones are priced at RMB 999, which is approximately Rs. 10,115.

Vivo TWS Earphones

A report by 91mobiles reveals that the retails sources in the country are testing the TWS earphones. The live images of the testing unit further suggest that the launch is imminent. However, Vivo hasn't confirmed or officially announced the true wireless earphones yet. From the looks of it, it could likely launch alongside the Vivo V19 series in March.

Going into the details, the Vivo TWS earphones pack 14.2mm drivers and supports aptX and AAC high-definition audio decoding technology. The earphones also pack Qualcomm QCC5126 chip under the hood, which is believed to enhance the audio output.

Also, Vivo has packed IP54 water-resistant and touch controls for basic functioning like track changes and volume controls. Other details include dual-channel transmission, which Vivo claims to reduce the latency by up to 44 percent and power consumption up to 30 percent when compared with ordinary transmission technology.

Additionally, the TWS audio device can achieve a minimum latency of 180ms. The official reports claim that the TWS earphones can last up to four hours on a single charge. Kept within the battery case, it claims lasting up to 24 hours. It also packs dual microphones and noise reduction features. The roughly Rs. 10,115 priced earphones come in two variants, black and white color options.

The report also notes that the new earphones come with Bone conduction that can directly wake up Jovi with voice, and achieve advanced functions such as fast payment, WeChat broadcast, and real-time translation. We'll know about the exact pricing and launch offers once Vivo rolls out the new accessory.

