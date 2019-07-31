WK Life Unveils BD330 True Wireless Earbuds At Just Rs. 2,900 News oi-Rohit Arora

Hong Kong-based technology accessory brand WK Life has expanded its portfolio in India with yet another product launch. This time around, the company has unveiled a pair of truly wireless earbuds at an affordable price-point of Rs. 2,900. BD330 wireless earbuds come in matte finish design packed inside a premium looking charging cradle.

The BD330 wireless earbuds are claimed to offer a battery life of three hours on continues playback mode. Each earbud is powered by a 50mAh battery cell. The company also claims that the wireless earbuds offer up to 60 hrs of standby time. The wireless earbuds takes around 90 minutes to get fully charged.

The truly wireless earbuds come packed inside a portable charging case which is also backed by a 300mAh battery unit. Like the other truly wireless earbuds' charging cases, the charging cradle with BD330 can also recharge the earbuds' battery multiple times. It The cradle takes around 2 hrs to get fully charged.

Both the earbuds feature touch-sensitive controls. You can simply tap the touch controls to play/pause the audio. While using both the earbuds, a double tap on the left earbud will allow you to skip the track. To move to the next track, you can just tap on the right earbud. Moreover, you can also tap the touch-sensitive panel to answer an incoming call. Simply press and hold the touch panel for 2 seconds to reject and incoming call.

The new wireless earbuds are backed by dual moving coil speaker that is claimed to deliver lossless Hi-Fi audio delivery. The BD330 earbuds support quick connectivity and smart touch controls. You can pair up the true wireless earbuds with Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth V4.2.

The true wireless earbuds market is growing at a rapid pace. Leading brands such as Bose, Sony, Samsung and Apple are widely known for their high-performmace wireless earbuds, however, not every audio enthusiast can afford the. For such price-conscious users, brands like WK Life bring, Portronics, etc. bring inexpensive yet feature-rich audio-centric products.

If you are looking for an inexpensive truly wireless earbuds, WK Life BD330 can be a decent option. The BD330 wireless earbuds will be made available at all WK Life stores across the country.

