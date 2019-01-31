Woman turns AirPods into earrings and it's viral now

Apple launched its wireless AirPods back in 2016, since the launch the device is subjected to many jokes. Apple's small, expensive high-tech AirPods are very easy to misplace because of their size. They are just an inch and a half in length, and its common to hear people complaining about losing their AirPods. However, an owner of these AirPods has come up with an innovative idea which makes them close to her all the time.

A woman turned the AirPods into earrings and called them Airings. According to Buzzfeed News, a 22-year-old girl from Virginia named Gabrielle Reilly, turned her AirPods into earrings so that they won't lose them. She posted a video on Twitter with her AirPod earrings, while posting this video she might not have any idea that this video will go viral and cross 3.4 million views.

She twitted the video with a caption saying, “I made airpod earrings lmaoooo I didn't want to post this till I had better pics but whatever here it is”

"I absolutely refuse to lose them. My cat ate through two pairs of Beats Bluetooth earphones, and all my other earphones," Gabrielle told Buzzfeed News. "So I got the AirPods because there was no wire for her to chew but I still needed something to connect them."

"So I made earrings. I also have a chain necklace that I used to connect them. It took me maybe around an hour to make the earrings because I had to custom-make the piece that connects the AirPods to the earrings,” she added.

The Airing video has become so viral that Gabrielle is now selling them for $20. She has designed the earrings in such a way that one can detach them for charge and worn it back as earrings.

