Xbox Wireless Headset With 15 Hour Battery, Dolby Atmos Launched: Price, Features, Availability
Microsoft has rolled out a dedicated wireless headset that syncs with the Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, and other Windows 10 devices. The new Xbox Wireless Headset comes in a plain black finish and packs several game-centric features.
Xbox Wireless Headset Price, Availablity
The Xbox Wireless Headset is available in a single black color option, costing USD 99 (around Rs. 7,300) in the US. The headphones are up for pre-orders, but it looks like it's already gone out of stock. Microsoft notes the wireless headphones will begin shipping from March 16 in select regions. Particularly in India, the Xbox India page notes the Xbox Wireless Headset will be available starting October 5. However, the Indian pricing and pre-order link aren't available yet.
Xbox Wireless Headset Design
The new Xbox Wireless Headset feature 40mm drivers made from the paper composite diaphragm and neodymium magnet. The new wireless headphones have a response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. It includes the power/pair button, a mute button, a dial on the left earcup for game/chat balance, and a dial on the right cup that functions as volume controllers.
The mic on the headphones features a twisting boom design, which can be pushed aside when not in use. An LED indicator reveals if the mic is on or off. The design of the Xbox Wireless Headset includes a metal band with a foam cushion.
Xbox Wireless Headset Features
The Xbox Wireless Headset requires Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold memberships for voice chat features. The headset connects via Bluetooth 4.2and supports the SBC codec. The Xbox Wireless Headset requires Bluetooth 4.2 or above to connect with Windows 10 devices. Or, it could also connect using an Xbox Wireless adapter or a USB Type-C cable. The USB Type-C port on the headphones lets users charge the battery.
Speaking of the battery, Microsoft notes the Xbox Wireless Headset offers up to 15 hours of battery life. The headphones get four hours of battery juice with just 30 minutes of charging. It can also be fully charged in just three hours. Other features on the Xbox Wireless Headset include support for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, DTA Headphone:X, and of course, Xbox.
