Xiaomi 67W Sonic Charge Adapter Coming Soon To India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A few months back, Xiaomi announced its flagship smartphone - Mi 11 Ultra with some high-end components. The device makes use of a 5000mAh battery accompanied by one of the fastest charging technologies - 67W. However, Xiaomi ships this smartphone with a 55W charger bundled within the box. Now, it looks like the company is now fulfilling this assurance for its users.

Well, Xiaomi has taken to its social media handles to confirm that it will bring the 67W Sonic Charge adapter to the market. The teaser image shows that there will be a familiar large brick with high charging speeds. The company notes that the adapter is compact and features a USB Type-C cable. Notably, the price of this charging adapter is yet to be revealed.

Xiaomi 67W Sonic Charge Solution

Xiaomi's 67W Sonic Charge solution is touted to charge the Mi Ultra at the full speed. However, it notes that the adapter will also support other high-powered devices including tablets and laptops., If you have a laptop with support for 65W charging, then the Sonic Charge adapter will be able to charge it.

Furthermore, it is claimed that the Sonic Charge adapter supports Quick Charge 3 format, which supports most of the compatible Android smartphones from other brands as well. The adapter can charge these devices at higher speeds as well. Xiaomi is said to bundle the charging adapter package with a USB Type-C to USB-A cable.

Previously, the company showcased the relatively faster 120W charging solution for smartphones. It was touted to charge smartphones completely in less than 17 minutes. Recently, the 200W HyperCharge system was demonstrated to charge a 4000mAh battery completely in less than eight minutes.

Recently, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra went on sale in India with attractive discounts starting from Rs. 69,990. It is also one of the best camera smartphones available in the market. If you choose to buy this smartphone, then the Sonic Charger adapter could be the right accessory.

Moreover, it is interesting to know that this new fast-charging adapter from Xiaomi will support other devices such as laptops, tablets and other smartphones as well.

