Mi Mix 4 Leaked With SD888, 120W Fast Charging; Could Arrive In Q3 This Year Tanaya Dutta

Mi Mix 4, the successor of the Mi Mix 3 is reportedly under development. The predecessor Mi Mix 3 was launched back in 2019 as the first 5G-enabled device from Xiaomi. Now, the latest leak has revealed the price and some features of the upcoming smartphone.

Besides, the flagship device is rumored to launch in the third quarter of this year. However, there is no official word on this. The new leak comes via a Chinese user who posted on Weibo. As per the leak, the Mi Mix 4 will offer the ultimate full-screen experience along with an under-display front camera.

Mi Mix 4: What To Expect?

The Mi Mix 4 is said to come with flagship-grade features such as the Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 4,500 mAh battery. The phone is also said to come with 120W wired fast charging that was introduced with the Mi 10 Ultra smartphone. It claims to take only 23 minutes to charge the full battery.

The leak also suggests that the display panel of the Mi Mix 4 may not feature a 2K+ screen resolution, instead, it will ship a specially customized high-resolution display, which has a better display effect compared to the 1080p screen. The phone is also likely to feature a four-frame fully equal-width design which will offer a great viewing experience. The other features of the phone are still unknown at this moment. We expect more intel on the same in the coming days.

Mi Mix 4 Expected Price

The leak has also added the pricing of the upcoming smartphone. However, it does not reveal the exact price of the phone. It only suggests the upcoming Mi Mix 4 will cost higher than the existing Mi 11 Ultra which is Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone. The Mi 11 Ultra is selling in India for Rs. 69,990 for the 12GB + 256GB model. Considering this, we expect the Mi Mix 4 will cost above Rs. 70,000.

If this turns out to be true, the handset would be worth it in terms of its offerings. Besides, the Mix 4 with customized high-resolution display and flagship processor will compete with smartphones like the Apple iPhone 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S21.

