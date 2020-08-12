Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra With 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has launched its flagship smartphone Mi 10 Ultra at the virtual event on the occasion of its tenth anniversary. The Mi 10 lineup currently comprises of Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10 Lite. The Mi 10 Ultra's main highlight its camera setup.

Mi 10 Ultra Price And Availability

The smartphone offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. The Mi 10 Ultra price has been set at CNY 5,299 (approx. Rs. 57,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant comes with a label of CNY 5,599 (approx. Rs. 60,100).

The 12GB + 256GB will be available at CNY 5,999 (approx. Rs. 64,400), while the high-end 16GB + 512GB model comes with a price tag of CNY 6,999 (approx. Rs. 75,200). The smartphone will be available in Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver, and a Transparent Edition. It will go for the first sale starting August 16 in China.

Mi 10 Ultra: Specifications

The main highlight of the Mi 10 Ultra its quad rear camera setup which offers a 48MP primary sensor, 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP portrait camera, and another Sony IMX586 image sensor. The camera of the handset support 120x ultra-zoom, OIS. Upfront, it gets a 20MP selfie shooter. The handset will compete with recently launched Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which offers a triple-rear camera.

In terms of display, the Mi 10 Ultra sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR 5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The handset's features also include VC liquid cooling, multi-layer graphite, thermal sensor array, and Graphene. It protects the phone from overheating while playing games.

The device is fuelled by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging that claims to fully charge in just 23 minutes. In addition, the handset also supports 50W wireless charging technology that takes 40 minutes to fully charge the device. However, there is no word on the India launch at the moment. Of the Mi 10 lineup, only the Mi 10 launched in India in May.

Best Mobiles in India