Xiaomi Mi 10 5G India Launch Highlights, Features, Price, Availability, And More

Update: Xiaomi India has officially launched the Mi 10 5G in India and it comes in two variants. The device comes with a 108MP primary camera along with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. The device does not have a telephoto lens and it does support 8K video recording.

The smartphone retails for Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999 for 8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage respectively. The phone will be available for pre-order starting today at 2MP and pre-order users will get a free Mi wireless power bank. Additionally, the Mi 30W wireless charger will retail for Rs. 1,999.

The Mi Box 4K can be used to convert an old television into a smart tv and it works with HD, FHD, and 4K televisions with support for HDR 10 on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. The device will retail for Rs. 3,499 and the Mi Truly Wireless Earphones 2 will cost Rs, 3,999 and the price will go up to Rs. 4,499 post promotional period.

Xiaomi is back with yet another flagship smartphone. This time, the company is launching the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G along with a couple of new products such as truly wireless headphones, smart televisions, and more.

The Mi 10 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and is also expected to be the most affordable smartphone in the country with a 108MP primary camera. Here are the live updates from the Xiaomi India launch event.

Auto Refresh Feeds Mi 10 5G retails for Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999 for 128GB and 256GB, respectively. Mi 30W wireless charger retails for Rs. 1,999 in India It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. It comes with an X axis vibrating motor and has a dual stereo speaker setup. The device is also compatible with wireless charging. It supports 30W fast charging and wireless charging at 30W. Mi 10 5G has a 4780 mAh battery with a vertical battery design. The device supports liquid cooling technology along with triple layer cooling mechanism. Mi 10 will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC based on 7nm fabrication with support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6. Mi 10 5G supports LOG mode, which helps with the video editing. Mi 10 5G comes with Pro Video mode that offers professional camera experience on a smartphone. It supports cinematic portrait mode and AI 2.0 support for exposure and color correction. Mi 10 5G has Night Mode 2.0 that improves low-light photography. The device can take native 108MP sensor. The device has a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor along with flicker sensor and a dual LED flash. It comes with an 1/1.33 108MP sensor with OIS It uses OIS and EIS to offer SootSteadyMode to offer stable footage. 8K packs 16 times more resolution compared to a 1080p or FHD resolution. The camera supports 8K video recording It offers 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz display sampling rate. The display goes up to 800nits and the display is visible even under direct sunlight. It comes with a 20MP selfie camera JNCD < 0.55 on the Mi 10 5G. Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support It comes in Coral green and Twilight grey color Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is here It retails for Rs. 3,999 in India and will be available from 12th May from Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home. Music will pause if one earphone is taken out of the ear. It supports easy pairing process on Android and iOS devices. It comes with an half in-ear design to reduce discomfort with longer usage period. The earphone has a smart dual noise cancellation microphone that suppresses ambient noise. The earphone comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for faster and stable wireless connection. It does support low-latency and high-definition LHDC audio codec. It comes with a 14.2mm dynamic driver that offers superior sound quality The sound signature is tuned for Indian market. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 announced Mi Box 4K will be available for Rs. 3,499 on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home. It has an HDMI and an USB port and it can be connected to a 4K or a 1080p television. It also supports Google Chromecast, which can be used to stream content directly from the smart tv Mi Box 4K comes with features like HDR 10 support and it supports apps like Netflix and Prime Video

