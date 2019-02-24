Xiaomi MWC 2019 launch highlights: Mi Mix 3 5G, Mi 9 and Mi LED Smart Bulb News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Here are the announcements made by Xiaomi at the MWC 2019.

At the MWC 2019 show floor, several top brands are gearing up to unveil their next-generation smartphones. One of them is the Chinese brand Xiaomi. The company was speculated to launch the foldable smartphone but the device did not see the light of the day. Instead, the Mi 9 global variant, Mi Mix 3 5G and Mi LED Smart Bulb were launched.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

The Mi Mix 3 5G is the first 5G smartphone from the company as assured earlier. It comes with a Snapdragon 855 SoC with X50 5G modem. It has a ceramic back, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, hybrid cooling and a 3800mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging and 10W wireless charging.

The smartphone comes with a 6.39-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The device uses 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. It runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 and connectivity aspects such as dual 4G VoLTE, NFC, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5 and 5G Sub6.

For imaging, it uses a dual camera setup at its rear with a 12MP primary sensor with 26mm wide-angle Sony IMX363 lens, f/1.8 aperture, 4-axis OIS, optical zoom, dual LED flash and 960 fps slo-mo video recording. The secondary 12MP camera uses a Samsung S5K3M3+ sensor, f/2.4 aperture and 2x zoom. The selfie camera is a 24MP Sony IMX576 sensor with Super Light low-light tech and a secondary 2MP DoF camera with customized high CRI selfie light. The two selfie cameras are arranged in a slider mechanism.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G will be priced at 599 euros (approx. Rs. 48,000). It will be available as soon as May this year.

Xiaomi Mi 9

The Mi 9 global variant has been launched in a few days from its launch in China. The device comes with similar specifications as the Chinese variant.

Xiaomi Mi 9 is priced at 449 euros (approx. Rs. 36,000) and 499 euros (approx. Rs. 40,000) for 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variants. The pre-orders will start in Spain and Italy today. The global availability will be announced soon.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb

The Mi LED Smart Bulb was also launched at the event. It can be controlled using the smartphone app and Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This will be priced at 19.9 euros (approx. Rs. 1,600).

