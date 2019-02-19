ENGLISH

    MWC 2019: What to expect from Samsung, Nokia, Huawei, Sony and more

    MWC 2019 will witness the launch of numerous flagship smartphones.

    By
    |

    MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2019 is slated to happen from February 25 to February 28 in Barcelona, Spain. As usual, many smartphone brands are expected to unveil their next-generation flagship models at the tech show. Already, a few brands have come up with their invites for the launch event.

    Well, we know that brands such as Nokia, Sony, Huawei, LG, Samsung, Oppo, etc. will be attending the largest mobile-centric tech show of the year. And, here we have come up with a list of smartphones that we expect to be launched at the show floor.

    Nokia

    HMD Global has already sent out media invites for an event to be hosted on February 24. At the event, the company is expected to announce the long-rumored Nokia 9 PureView with a penta-lens camera setup at its rear. Also, the company is expected to launch the Nokia 6 (2019) at the launch event.

    Huawei

    Huawei was expected to launch the flagship Huawei P30 and P30 Pro at the MWC 2019 show floor. But the company will launch these phones in Paris in late March. This does not mean that Huawei will not be present at the MWC 2019 show floor. The company is all set to host an event on February 24 at 1 PM GMT (6:30 PM IST) to launch cutting-edge products and solutions aimed at the 5G era.

    Samsung

    Samsung has already announced that it will unveil the flagship Galaxy S10 series smartphones at an event in San Francisco on February 20. This does not mean that the company has not got any announcements lined up for the MWC 2019 conference. The company is expected to announce its future plans such as 5G rollout, Bixby-powered smart home speaker and more.

    Microsoft

    Well, Microsoft is also going to be present at the MWC 2019. It will set up its booth at Fira Barcelona Gran Via for attendees. On February 24, Microsoft is all set to host a pre-conference press event at 4 PM GMT (9:30 PM IST). It is expected to bring the HoloLens mixed reality headset at the event.

     

    Oppo

    Oppo is expected to host an event on February 23 in Barcelona at the MWC 2019. At the event, the company is expected to show off its new 10x optical zoom camera technology. The event is slated for 1 PM GMT (6:30 PM IST). It is also expected to showcase a foldable smartphone concept as the invite also teased the same.

    Sony

    Sony Xperia XZ4 is expected to be announced at the MWC 2019 tech show on February 25 at 7:30 AM GMT (1 PM IST). The company is also expected to unveil mid-range models such as Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra, and Xperia L3. These smartphones are expected to have thin bezels without a notch display and feature a tall 21:9 glass build.

    OnePlus

    OnePlus is expected to host an event on February 26 at 2:15 PM CET (6:45 PM IST). It is said that the company will showcase its 5G smartphone at the event. The 5G Project Team at OnePlus had established a successful 5G connectivity at the Qualcomm laboratory in San Diego.

    LG

    LG G8, the flagship smartphone is expected to be announced at the MWC 2019 on February 24. The upcoming smartphone - LG G8 ThinQ is likely to feature a 6.1-inch LCD display with a resolution of 4665 x 2160 pixels and use a Snapdragon 845 SoC.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 20:38 [IST]
