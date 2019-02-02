MWC 2019: Huawei to unveil its foldable 5G smartphone on February 24

Huawei finally started sending invites for its MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2019 which is going to held on February 24 in Barcelona. It has been reported that the company is planning to introduce its foldable smartphone to take on Samsung's foldable smartphone which is set to soon.

Last week, during the pre-MWC and 5G event Huawei confirmed that its 5G enabled smartphone will be going to release at the MWC. The smartphone will be powered by Balong 5000 as per company.

Back in 2018, the company trademarked Mate F, Mate Flex, Mate Flexi and Mate Fold names at the European Union Intellectual Property Office. There rumors and speculation which claims that the upcoming foldable smartphone will feature an 8-inch flexible display and when folded it will be come down to 5-inch display.

Smartphone maker Huawei is working on its foldable smartphone since 2017. Earlier it was expected that the company will launch the smartphone in 2018, but unfortunately, it hasn't happened. A patent was also surfaced on WIPO last year which revealed the design of the hinge with a small gap, but it was with a single display, unlike the ZTE Axon M.

"Come with us to explore #ConnectingTheFuture LIVE from #MWC @GSMA. Are you ready to reveal the unprecedented? #HuaweiMWC #MWC2019" reads the Huawei tweet.

The invite didn't disclose any information about the upcoming smartphone. It only says "CONNECT THE FUTURE", but looking at the invite post we can say that the company is going to unveil the foldable smartphone because the image shows a hinge in the middle and both the sides are lit up like two screens.

Let's see what Huawei is going to bring to the table of MWC 2019. We will get back to you soon with more details about the foldable smartphone.

Source