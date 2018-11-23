Huawei to bring its foldable smartphone under the Mate moniker: report

Huawei is said to be considering four different names for its upcoming foldable phone. According to a report by Android Headlines, the company is planning to name the device as Mate F, Mate Flex, Mate Flexi, or the Mate Fold.

The company has also moved to trademark all the names in several jurisdictions but it's not clear which one of them would be the first choice of the company. This will only be cleared only when the company takes the wraps off the device, or just weeks prior to the launch.

The fact that Huawei's first bendable smartphone will come under the Mate series is a good sign. The smartphone, despite is unique display will pack in some top-of-the-line features, including the newest Kirin 980 chipset from Huawei's subsidiary HiSilicon.

Besides, Samsung is also planning to launch its foldable smartphone soon. Regardless of which manufacturer wins the race to launch the first bendable phone, the new design isn't expected to gain popularity for at least several more years.

Besides, Huawei CEO, Richard Yu told CNBC that the company is also working on a smart voice assistant and is set to launch in the global market soon. It will go head to head with already dominating Google Assistant, Apple Siri, and Amazon Alexa which are already available across the globe.

"In the beginning, we are mainly using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa" for its smartphones and other smart products, Yu said. "We need more time to build our AI services...later, we will expand this outside of China."

Huawei already has a voice assistant called Xiaoyi, however, it is only available for the Chinese market, and only speaks and understands the native language. There's no word whether the new assistant will be a version of Xiaoyi or a new product altogether.

Yu also stated that Huawei will continue to work with Google and Amazon for voice assistant integration in its products. There's no timeline provided for the release of Huawei's new assistant, but it seems that we might soon see the launch of the new voice assistant.