Huawei's foldable phone will be 5G enabled and feature larger display compared to Samsung Galaxy F

Samsung has been stealing the stage with the announcement of its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy F. However, the Samsung Galaxy F smartphone is not the first foldable smartphone which made its way to the market. It was a comparatively less known brand called Royole which had introduced the industries' first foldable smartphone. The company had launched FlexPai which packs a humongous 7.8-inch display. Now, it appears that Huawei also wants to grab a piece of the cake and will bring its foldable smartphone for the masses soon.

As per a new report from PhoneArena, the Chinese tech giant is expected to bring its first foldable smartphone which will pack a bigger 8-inch screen when unfolded as compared to the 7.3-inch display which the Galaxy F will offer.

The report further suggests that the foldable display on the upcoming Huawei smartphone will be made by BOE. The folks over BOE had earlier designed the curved OLED display on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Huawei has reportedly suggested the device to the Korean carriers, however, as per a Huawei insider the suggested device was not a prototype of the upcoming foldable device.

As for the display sizes, it is expected that the upcoming foldable Huawei smartphone will have a 5-inch display when it is in a folded state and will offer a huge 8-inch display when unfolded. The dimensions suggested are bigger as compared to the Samsung Galaxy F's display which is of 4.6-inch in size when folded and 7.3-inches when unfolded. Both the foldable devices will compete head-on and it would be interesting to see how both the devices fairs in terms of performance.

It is also being tipped that Huawei will be releasing its foldable phone with 5G capabilities. Considering that Korea would be amongst the first regions to have an up and running 5G network, it will come as no surprise if Huawei selects Korea for the release of this smartphone. As for the availability of the foldable Huawei smartphone, it is being speculated that the smartphone will be available in the first half of 2019. We can expect Huawei to announce the smartphone the MWC 2019 which is pegged for February 2019 in Barcelona. Following the announcement of its foldable smartphone, the device will start hitting the shelves by April-June 2019.