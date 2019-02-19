Sony's teaser video confirms 21:9 screens on Xperia 10 series News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Sony plans strong comeback with Xperia 10 lineup.

We've already seen the renders of Sony's upcoming ultra-tall smartphones which are expected to be called the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus, last week. Though the company is yet to confirm the existence of these devices, it did tweet a video that hints at the new devices.

The video shows a wide-angle rectangle showing similar colors seen in the wallpaper featured in the leaked renders. The company teases "a new perspective with Xperia at MWC 2019."

Judging by the latest leaks, the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are expected to come in the mid-range segment and will sport 21:9 aspect ratio with displays measuring 5.9-inch and 6.5-inch respectively. The devices are also said to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress starting February 25 during a presentation.

If the reports are to be believed, the Xperia 10 a 6-inch FHD+ CinemaWide display with a resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels. It will be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC based on 14nm process paired with Adreno 508 GPU, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage space which will be expandable up to 256GB.

The device will run Android 9.0 Pie, and will support 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, a USB Type-C port and NFC on the connectivity front. The device will draw power from a 2870mAh battery and support Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and Qnovo Adaptive Charging.