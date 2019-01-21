Oppo 10x hybrid optical zoom to be showcased on February 23 at MWC 2019

The CES 2019 tech show was concluded recently and the next major tech event - the MWC 2019 is all set to happen next month. Already, there are several reports suggesting what we can expect from several companies in the next few weeks, Oppo appears to be gearing up to showcase its 10x hybrid zoom technology at the tech show.

Well, Oppo has announced officially that it will showcase a live demo of the 10x hybrid zoom technology at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in late February. This technology was already revealed in China a few days back.

Now, an official teaser shared by the company on Weibo shows that it will host a conference on February 23 at the MWC 2019 in Barcelona. At the event, it is expected to showcase the demo of this new technology that will enhance the camera performance of the upcoming Oppo smartphones.

Oppo 10x hybrid zoom technology

Oppo's 10x hybrid zoom technology will use a triple camera setup instead of a dual camera module. Notably, the latter providers 5x hybrid optical zoom. It will have a primary camera, an ultra-wide angle camera and a telephoto camera along with a periscope-style lens setup. The three cameras appear to have a seamless transition from 1x to 10x lossless zoom.

The periscope-style lens arrangement ensures that the camera module is quite slim to include a regular smartphone without adding to the camera bulge. This technology is all set to zoom from 15.9mm and go up to 159mm without compromising the image details, claims the company.

Besides this, the company is also expected to show a demo of the improved in-screen fingerprint sensor, which was unveiled recently. Previously, Oppo displayed its technological breakthroughs including 5x hybrid optical zoom and Super VOOC at the MWC 2019. These are some of the latest technologies that were announced by the company in the recent times.