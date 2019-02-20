Xiaomi Mi 9 with 48MP camera officially launched for Rs. 32,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi Mi 9 is now official and is the first Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Finally, the much-awaited flagship smartphone - the Xiaomi Mi 9 has been announced. This smartphone is undoubtedly an upgraded device with a new design and better hardware. Notably, it is the first smartphone to be launched with the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. But it still retains the aggressive pricing strategy of Xiaomi.

Given that the company has made its move before the others in the market, it is clear that Xiaomi wants to be competitive in the affordable flagships category. The Snapdragon 855 SoC offers several performance improvements than its predecessor, so this device is definitely going to be energy efficient and no slouch at all.

Xiaomi Mi 9 specifications

Xiaomi has opted for a gradient pattern at the rear of the Mi 9. it features hues of blue that is reflective, which makes it distinctive. It bestows a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display from Samsung and a waterdrop notch. The display has Sunlight Mode 2.0 and Reading Mode 2.0 and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Also, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For imaging, there is a triple camera sensor with a 48MP primary camera with f/1.75 aperture, a secondary 16MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The selfie camera is a 20MP sensor with HDR.

Under its hood, the Mi 9 comes with a Snapdragon 855 SoC based on the 7nm process. It uses two Kryo 485 cores. This processor is teamed up with Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is a Mi 9 Explorer Edition with a transparent back with the same specs except for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

The device comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, IR Blaster, USB Type-C port and NFC. It gets the power from a 3300mAh battery with 27W fast charging and 20W wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mi 9 price

The Xiaomi Mi 9 standard variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 32,000) and the variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at 3299 yuan (approx. Rs. 35,000). The Mi 9 Explorer Edition is priced at 3999 yuan (approx. Rs. 42,000).