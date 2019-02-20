Xiaomi Mi 9 colors, RAM and storage options are out just before its launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi Mi 9 might be launched in two variants in addition to the Mi 9 Explorer Edition.

We know that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be announced in a couple of hours at an event in China. Coincidentally, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series is also slated to see the light of the day later today at an event in San Francisco. Though its launch is nearing, it looks like the rumors regarding the Mi 9 are not going to cease as its color options and storage variants have been leaked.

Xiaomi Mi 9 storage variants

As per the popular Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be launched in two storage configurations. The low-end variant will have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and the high-end variant will have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. We have already come across reports regarding the transparent edition that could be the Mi 9 Explorer Edition. This one is likely to feature 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space or 12GB and 256GB storage space.

Xiaomi Mi 9 colors

Talking about the color options, this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is said to be launched in three color variants - Deep Space Grey, Holographic Illusion Purple and Holographic Illusion Blue. It is also stated that the downgraded variant - Mi 9 SE might be announced later but an exact time frame is not known for now.

Expected price

From the recent reports, the base variant of the smartphone with 6GB RAM is likely to be priced at RMB 3499 (approx. Rs. 37,000) and the high-end variant of the device with 8GB RAM is said to be priced at RMB 3699 (approx. Rs. 39,000). The Explorer Edition with 256GB storage capacity is said to be priced at RMB 4999 (approx. Rs. 53,000). Given that the Mi 9 SE could be launched later, we can expect it to be an affordable variant among the trio as seen in the case of its predecessor in 2018.

Having said that, we can expect the Mi 9 (rumor roundup) with the Snapdragon 855 SoC to be a give a tough competition to the other Android biggies that might arrive with a similar hardware. We can believe Xiaomi to have an upper hand over the rivalry with its pricing strategy making its offering relatively affordable.