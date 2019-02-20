ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi Mi 9 colors, RAM and storage options are out just before its launch

    Xiaomi Mi 9 might be launched in two variants in addition to the Mi 9 Explorer Edition.

    By
    |

    We know that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be announced in a couple of hours at an event in China. Coincidentally, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series is also slated to see the light of the day later today at an event in San Francisco. Though its launch is nearing, it looks like the rumors regarding the Mi 9 are not going to cease as its color options and storage variants have been leaked.

    Xiaomi Mi 9 colors, RAM and storage options are out

     

    Xiaomi Mi 9 storage variants

    As per the popular Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be launched in two storage configurations. The low-end variant will have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and the high-end variant will have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. We have already come across reports regarding the transparent edition that could be the Mi 9 Explorer Edition. This one is likely to feature 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space or 12GB and 256GB storage space.

    Xiaomi Mi 9 colors

    Talking about the color options, this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is said to be launched in three color variants - Deep Space Grey, Holographic Illusion Purple and Holographic Illusion Blue. It is also stated that the downgraded variant - Mi 9 SE might be announced later but an exact time frame is not known for now.

    Expected price

    From the recent reports, the base variant of the smartphone with 6GB RAM is likely to be priced at RMB 3499 (approx. Rs. 37,000) and the high-end variant of the device with 8GB RAM is said to be priced at RMB 3699 (approx. Rs. 39,000). The Explorer Edition with 256GB storage capacity is said to be priced at RMB 4999 (approx. Rs. 53,000). Given that the Mi 9 SE could be launched later, we can expect it to be an affordable variant among the trio as seen in the case of its predecessor in 2018.

     

    Having said that, we can expect the Mi 9 (rumor roundup) with the Snapdragon 855 SoC to be a give a tough competition to the other Android biggies that might arrive with a similar hardware. We can believe Xiaomi to have an upper hand over the rivalry with its pricing strategy making its offering relatively affordable.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 11:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue