Xiaomi Mi 9 is the most powerful Android smartphone in the world

Xiaomi is all set for the international launch of the Xiaomi Mi 9 on the 24th of February at MWC 2019. The Xiaomi Mi 9 is the upcoming flagship smartphone from the company, which is also the first smartphone from the brand with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Wang Xiang, Senior Vice President, has shared new info on the Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone. According to the latest post, the Xiaomi Mi 9 has scored a whopping 387,851 points on AnTuTu, making it the fastest smartphone in the world. Wang Xiang also confirms that the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the Xiaomi Mi 9.

In fact, the Xiaomi Mi 9 scores almost 30,000 more points than the Apple iPhone XS Max, which runs on the Apple A12 Bionic chipset.

Xiaomi Mi 9 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The display of the Mi 9 will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone in total has four cameras with three cameras on the back and a single selfie camera on the front. The smartphone is most likely to feature a 48 MP primary camera with a super wide angle lens and a depth sensor. The smartphone will have a premium all-glass design with minimal bezels on all four sides of the smartphone.

The smartphone is most likely to come with a 3500 mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port and wireless charging as well. Though the international launch of the Mi 9 is confirmed, there is no information on the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 9 in India.