Xiaomi confirmed to showcase the Xiaomi Mi 9 at MWC 2019

Xiaomi is expected to showcase a new smartphone at the MWC 2019, where the company is most likely to unveil the Xiaomi Mi 9, the upcoming flagship smartphone from Xiaomi, which is also the first smartphone from the company with a triple camera setup.

According to the latest invitation, the company is teasing about the camera capabilities of the Xiaomi Mi 9. The teaser re-affirms that the Mi 9 will feature a triple camera setup with a normal sensor, a telephoto lens, and a super wide angle lens. The company is also expected to launch the Xiaomi Mi 9 in China on the 20th of February.

Xiaomi Mi 9 expected specifications

According to leaks and speculations, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will have a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Reports claim that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will have a triple camera setup with a telephoto or a depth sensor, a super wide angle lens, and a standard sensor for taking regular photos. Just like the Mi MIX 3, the Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to offer 4K video recording and super slow-motion video recording @960fps. The Mi 9 is most likely to come with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, similar to the one seen on the Honor View20 with support for capturing native 48 MP images or 12 MP images with pixel binning technology.

The smartphone is speculated to come with a 3500 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 27W fast charging via USB type C port, and the smartphone is also expected to support fast wireless charging (Qi-based technology).

The smartphone will run on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. Lastly, the base variant of the Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to cost 2999 Yuan or Rs 30,000 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The company is also expected to launch a high-end variant of the Mi 9 with up to 512 GB of internal storage and 10 GB of RAM.