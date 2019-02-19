Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked online ahead of February 20 launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone will run on an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset which will be combined with an Adreno 640 GPU for graphics and 6GB/8GB of RAM for multitasking.

Xiaomi' recently launched Redmi Note 7 has been grabbing the headlines for the affordable price tag which it carries and the powerful set of internals it offers for its price tag. While the company is preparing to launch the Redmi Note 7 smartphone in the global market, it is also gearing up to launch its next flagship the Mi 9 smartphones in the coming days.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 and the Mi 9 Explorer Edition have been tipped online via leaks showcasing the specifications and features which we can expect from these smartphones. We also know by now that the company is planning to launch the Mi 9 smartphone on February 20th this month, the same day as Samsung' Unpacked event for Galaxy S10 series. Now, some new leaks surrounding the upcoming premium Mi 9 smartphone has made its way online revealing the pricing details.

The leak spotted by GSMArena reveals the specifications, pricing and expected RAM and storage options of the Mi 9 smartphone. As per the leak, the Xiaomi Mi 9 base variant will come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This variant of the Mi 9 could carry a price tag of RMB 3,299 (Rs 34,822 approx).

On the other hand, the Mi 9 smartphone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal memory is said to come with a price label of RMB 3,499 ( Rs 36,947 approx) and the top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage will be priced for RMB 3,699 (Rs 39,056 approx). As for the pricing of the Mi 9 Explorer Edition, the device will come with 8GB of RAM and have 256GB of onboard storage and a partial-transparent back with a price tag of RMB 4,999 (Rs 52,782 approx).

Xiaomi Mi 9 rumored specifications:

The upcoming flagship Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone is said to boast a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display panel that has 1080 x 2280 pixel screen resolution. The smartphone will run on an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset which will be combined with an Adreno 640 GPU for graphics and 6GB/8GB of RAM for multitasking. The smartphone will ship with MIUI 10 based on Android Pie UI.