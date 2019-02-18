Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition spotted online: Confirms wireless charging

The Xioami Mi 9 will be the first smartphone from the Chinese smartphone giant to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Xioami has teased most of the features of the Xiaomi Mi 9 on various social media platforms. And now, the transparent edition of the Xiaomi Mi 9 has surfaced online.

The transparent version of the Xiaomi Mi 9 does confirm some of the features of the upcoming flagship smartphone from Xiaomi. Considering the render, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will support wireless charging, where the back of the smartphone has a circular wireless charging pad, which is expected to support 15W wireless fast charging.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition is expected to be the most premium version of the Mi 9, which is expected to come with 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition specifications

Just like the standard edition, the Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition will feature a 6.4-inch OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone with at least 8/10 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

On the back, the device has a triple camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 16 MP super wide angle lens. On the front, the smartphone is expected to carry a 16 MP selfie camera with support for portrait mode.

The Mi 9 Transparent Edition will carry in a 3200 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 22W fast charging via USB type C port and 15W fast charging via Qi-wireless charging technology. The smartphone will run on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie, and the Mi 9 will be the first smartphone to receive MIUI 11 in the future. The Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition is expected to be the most expensive iteration of the Xiaomi Mi 9.