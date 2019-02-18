ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition spotted online: Confirms wireless charging

Xiaomi Mi 9 will launch on the 24th of February

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Xioami Mi 9 will be the first smartphone from the Chinese smartphone giant to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Xioami has teased most of the features of the Xiaomi Mi 9 on various social media platforms. And now, the transparent edition of the Xiaomi Mi 9 has surfaced online.

    Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition spotted online

     

    The transparent version of the Xiaomi Mi 9 does confirm some of the features of the upcoming flagship smartphone from Xiaomi. Considering the render, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will support wireless charging, where the back of the smartphone has a circular wireless charging pad, which is expected to support 15W wireless fast charging.

    The Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition is expected to be the most premium version of the Mi 9, which is expected to come with 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

    Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition specifications

    Just like the standard edition, the Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition will feature a 6.4-inch OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone with at least 8/10 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

    On the back, the device has a triple camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 16 MP super wide angle lens. On the front, the smartphone is expected to carry a 16 MP selfie camera with support for portrait mode.

     

    The Mi 9 Transparent Edition will carry in a 3200 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 22W fast charging via USB type C port and 15W fast charging via Qi-wireless charging technology. The smartphone will run on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie, and the Mi 9 will be the first smartphone to receive MIUI 11 in the future. The Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition is expected to be the most expensive iteration of the Xiaomi Mi 9.

    Read More About: xiaomi mi 9 xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue