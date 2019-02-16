Xiaomi Mi 9 alleged price leaks; to cost around Rs. 37,000

By now, we know that Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil the Mi 9 flagship smartphone at an event in China on February 20. There are claims that the company might also unveil the Redmi Note 7 Pro along with this smartphone. We have also come across several leaks and speculations suggesting what we can expect from the Mi 9.

Recently, the company's CEO Lei Jun spilled the beans on the complete camera specifications of the smartphone. He revealed the camera sensors, aperture level and other aspects of the triple camera unit at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and the selfie camera as well. Prior to this, the Snapdragon 855 SoC was confirmed by the company.

Xiaomi Mi 9 price leaks

Fresh posts on Twitter and Weibo spotted by DroidHolic shows the promo poster of the smartphone giving us an idea of its alleged pricing. Going by the same, the regular variant of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is likely to be priced at 3499 yuan (approx. Rs. 37,000). This flagship smartphone will also be launched in a variant featuring a transparent back. This one is alleged to be priced at 5999 yuan (approx. Rs. 63,000). However, this is the Chinese pricing of the Mi 9 and the global pricing remains unknown.

Camera specifications get confirmed

Earlier today, we came across a report wherein the camera specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 9 were revealed by the company's CEO. Going by the same, this smartphone will be launched with three rear cameras. The primary sensor of the trio will be a 48MP lens using the 4-in-1 pixel binning technology as in the Redmi Note 7, which is slated to be launched in India on February 28.

The other sensors of the triple camera module are a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x lossless zoom and a 16MP third sensor with 117-degree ultra-wide angle lens.