ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Mi 9 alleged price leaks; to cost around Rs. 37,000

Xiaomi Mi 9 could be launched in a variant with a transparent back as its predecessor.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    By now, we know that Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil the Mi 9 flagship smartphone at an event in China on February 20. There are claims that the company might also unveil the Redmi Note 7 Pro along with this smartphone. We have also come across several leaks and speculations suggesting what we can expect from the Mi 9.

    Xiaomi Mi 9 alleged price leaks; to cost around Rs. 37,000

     

    Recently, the company's CEO Lei Jun spilled the beans on the complete camera specifications of the smartphone. He revealed the camera sensors, aperture level and other aspects of the triple camera unit at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and the selfie camera as well. Prior to this, the Snapdragon 855 SoC was confirmed by the company. 

    Xiaomi Mi 9 alleged price leaks; to cost around Rs. 37,000

    Xiaomi Mi 9 price leaks

    Fresh posts on Twitter and Weibo spotted by DroidHolic shows the promo poster of the smartphone giving us an idea of its alleged pricing. Going by the same, the regular variant of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is likely to be priced at 3499 yuan (approx. Rs. 37,000). This flagship smartphone will also be launched in a variant featuring a transparent back. This one is alleged to be priced at 5999 yuan (approx. Rs. 63,000). However, this is the Chinese pricing of the Mi 9 and the global pricing remains unknown. 

    Camera specifications get confirmed

    Earlier today, we came across a report wherein the camera specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 9 were revealed by the company's CEO. Going by the same, this smartphone will be launched with three rear cameras. The primary sensor of the trio will be a 48MP lens using the 4-in-1 pixel binning technology as in the Redmi Note 7, which is slated to be launched in India on February 28.

     

    The other sensors of the triple camera module are a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x lossless zoom and a 16MP third sensor with 117-degree ultra-wide angle lens.

    Read More About: xiaomi xiaomi mi 9 news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue