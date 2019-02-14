Redmi Note 7 to be launched in India in February

Talking about the launch of the Redmi Note 7 in India, there is a lot of confusion regarding when it might happen. There are speculations suggesting that the device might reach the shores of the country in February. Contradictorily, there are some reports that point out at a March launch of the device. Now, it looks like there is a sort of confirmation regarding the same.

Well, the Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has taken to Twitter to share a post that he spotted on social media regarding the wait for the Redmi Note 7. In the same tweet, he has roped in another executive who revealed that the device will be launched in the country before March. Now, this makes it clear that the launch will take place sometime in February itself.

Redmi Note 7 expected price

We can expect the Redmi Note 7 to be launched in three variants in the country - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. These variants are likely to be priced around Rs. 11,999, Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999. The device is expected to be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart and Mi.com.

Upcoming Redmi smartphones in India

Lately, we came across a report suggesting that Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi could launch three of its smartphones in India. The report tipped at the launch of the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go in the country sometime in the first quarter.

Following the same, a report revealed the storage variants and color options of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go for the Indian market. Going by the report, the Redmi Note 7 is said to be launched in two storage variants - 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM and feature 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. It is also said that the Redmi Note 7 could be launched in three color variants - Blue, Red and Black in the country.

The next is the latest offering from the brand - the Redmi Go, which is an Android Go smartphone. This low-end smartphone is likely to be launched with the same storage configurations as its global variants. This device was launched recently with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space. This one is also said to be launched in Black, Blue and Red color variants.