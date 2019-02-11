ENGLISH

Redmi Note 7 India launch slated to happen in March: Everything you need to know

Redmi Note 7 is the most affordable smartphone with a 48 MP primary camera

    Xiaomi India has officially confirmed that the company will be launching the Redmi Note 7 in India, which will be the most affordable smartphone from the company with a whopping 48 MP primary camera. There were several rumors that the Redmi Note 7 will launch in India on the 12th of February, and it is now confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 will not launch in India on the 12th of February.

    Redmi Note 7 India launch slated to happen in March

     

    According to reports, the Redmi Note 7 will be launched in India in the first or second week of March along with a new product lineup.

    Redmi Note 7 price and availability

    The Redmi Note 7 will be available exclusively online, probably on Flipkart and Mi.com. The base variant of the Redmi Note 7 with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage is expected to cost around Rs 11,999, whereas the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage might cost Rs 13,999, and the 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage will cost around Rs 15,999.

    Redmi Note 7 specifications

    The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with 3/4/6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    Just like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, the Redmi Note 7 will have dual SIM card slots (hybrid solution), where one can use two nano SIM cards or a SIM and a microSD card slot.

    The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup with a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor and a secondary 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie camera with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The smartphone has a 13 MP front-facing selfie camera on the front with support for 1080p video recording capability.

     

    Just like every other Redmi Note smartphones launched in the last three years, the Redmi Note 7 comes with a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with a USB type-C port with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0. The smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Lastly, the device offers custom MIUI 10 OS, based on Android 9 Pie, and the device will be updated to MIUI 11 and MIUI 12 in the future.

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 10:45 [IST]
