Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Go storage and color variants for India leak

Xiaomi might bring two of its Redmi smartphones to India.

    Lately, we came across a report suggesting that Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi could launch three of its smartphones in India. The report tipped at the launch of the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go in the country sometime in the first quarter. Back then, the Redmi Go was also yet to be announced similar to the Pro variant.

    Alleged Redmi Note 7, Redmi Go storage and color variants leak

     

    Following this, there were speculations that the Redmi Note 7 could be launched in the country on February 12 and later the same was cleared by the company. Now, a report by MySmartPrice has revealed the storage variants and color options of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go for the Indian market.

    Redmi Note 7 storage variants

    Going by the recent report, the Redmi Note 7 will be launched in India in two storage variants. The base variant will feature 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM and the top-end variant will feature 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. It is speculated that the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM available in China will not make its way to India. However, there is no official confirmation from the company about the same. It is also said that the Redmi Note 7 could be launched in three color variants - Blue, Red and Black in the country.

    Redmi Go variants in India

    The next is the latest offering from the brand - the Redmi Go, which is an Android Go smartphone. This low-end smartphone is likely to be launched with the same storage configurations as its global variants. This device was launched recently with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space. This one is also said to be launched in Black, Blue and Red color variants.

    Expected price in India

    As of now, there is no word regarding when exactly these Xiaomi smartphones will be launched in India. Also, there is no clue regarding their alleged pricing in the country. But based on the pricing of their global variants, we can expect the Redmi Note 7 to be priced starting from Rs. 10,000 and the Redmi Go to be priced around Rs. 6,000.

     

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 20:20 [IST]
