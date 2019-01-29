Xiaomi Redmi Go announced officially for around Rs. 6,500

Finally, putting an end to the rumors and speculations, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has taken the wraps off the Redmi Go. This is the latest entry-level smartphone from the company. Also, it carries the credits of being the first Android Go smartphone to be launched by the brand. While it has been announced in the European markets and the Philippines, there is no word regarding its global availability as yet.

Price and availability

The Redmi Go has been launched for 80 euros, which is approximately Rs. 6,500. It has been announced that this smartphone will go on sale in Europe sometime in February in two colors - Blue and Black. As of now, there is no word regarding when it will be released in other countries including India. Also, the pricing of this phone in the Philippines is yet to be announced.

Xiaomi Redmi Go features and specifications

When it comes to its features and specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Go is the first smartphone from the company to run Android Go. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and not the recent iteration based on Android 9 Pie.

It bestows a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under its hood, this smartphone is equipped with a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage space. There is a hybrid SIM slot that lets you choose either a second SIM or a microSD card for expandable storage.

For imaging, the Redmi Go uses an 8MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with the same aperture. It comes with standard connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, Wi-Fi, micro USB charging port and 3.5mm headphone jack. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within.

As it is an Android Go smartphone, it is optimized to run smoothly on phones with up to 1GB RAM. It also comes with the Go version of popular Google apps that can work seamlessly on low-end devices. This suite of lightweight apps include Google Go, Assistant Go, Gmail Go and YouTube Go.