Xiaomi Redmi Go gets certified hinting imminent launch

Recently, we have been coming across reports regarding a new Android Go smartphone - the Xiaomi Redmi Go. The Chinese company is believed to be working on its first Android Go smartphone running Android 9 Pie (Go Edition). The previous reports have tipped that this smartphone has a model number M1903C3GG.

Now, a report by MySmartPrice suggests that the Redmi M1903C3GG has received the NBTC certification hinting at an imminent launch of this smartphone in Thailand. It is believed to be dubbed Redmi Go. As Redmi is an independent brand now, it is unlikely to see the Xiaomi branding on it. Besides the model number and manufacturer details, the NBTC certification does not divulge any further details.

Prior to the certification in Thailand, this smartphone has already been certified by EEC, SIRIM and IMDA certification agencies in Russia and Malaysia. It was also spotted on the FCC database back in December. However, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding this smartphone or its availability details.

Redmi Go India launch date

A recent report speculated that Xiaomi smartphones including Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go could be launched in India by the end of March. When it comes to the alleged pricing, this smartphone is believed to be priced under Rs. 5,000 in the country.

Expected specifications

From the previous reports, the Redmi Go is believed to be launched with a 5.9-inch display with HD+ resolution featuring a tall aspect ratio of 18:9. As it is an entry-level device belonging to the Android Go program, this smartphone is said to arrive with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The Android Go smartphones are devices with low-end hardware with not more than 1GB RAM. Still, these offer better performance due to the optimizations in the software.

For imaging, this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is believed to feature a single rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. It is also likely to be bundled with apps such as Google Go, Google Assistant Go, Gboard, Files Go, and Maps Go.